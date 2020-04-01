Agriculture
April 1 2020 8:26pm
02:27

Okanagan agricultural producers worry about food chain remaining intact without foreign workers

Despite the recent Bylands Nurseries foreign worker Covid-19 outbreak, local agricultural producers still say that seasonal agricultural workers are absolutely critical to maintaining the Canadian food chain.
Several growers in the Okanagan claim that without migrant workers, Canadians could be looking at empty grocery store shelves when the Unites States is forced to look after itself in terms of food supply.

