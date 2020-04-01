News April 1 2020 7:01pm 01:31 Manitoba pharmacists make do during COVID-19 They’re essential service workers and deal with potentially ill people each day, but aren’t front of the line for PPE equipment. Global’s Malika Karim learns how some Manitoba pharmacists are faring. Pharmacists in Winnipeg allotted no PPE from province amidst COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765560/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765560/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?