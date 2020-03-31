Heartbreaking appeal from Vancouver man who lost his mom and stepfather to COVID-19
While the grim statistics and climbing death toll of COVID- 19 are difficult enough to deal with, it can be easy to lose sight of the personal tragedies behind those numbers. Vancouver man Jason Jaspar is reeling after his mom and step-dad died from COVID- 19. They died just four hours apart at a hospital in Marysville, Washington. He’s now sharing his heartbreaking story in the hopes that people will listen to his message.