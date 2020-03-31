Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 31 2020 8:27pm 01:58 Slow internet connection: Why your home office is slowing down work and play If you feel like your internet is lagging lately, you’re not alone. Morgan Black has more on what service companies like Telus and Shaw are doing to keep up with demand. Bad connection: Why home offices are slowing down work and play <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6759994/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6759994/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?