Quebec’s Premier François Legault announced 342 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of cases in Quebec to 2,840.

He also said that the number of deaths province-wide remains at 22.

Premier Legault also said that the province is in a good position for fighting the spread of the virus as they have 6,000 beds ready for patients while the number of hospitalized cases is at 192 only.