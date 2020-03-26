Global News Hour at 6 BC March 26 2020 10:13pm 02:42 City of Vancouver to use community centres to house homeless during COVID-19 crisis The City of Vancouver says it’s going to use two community centres to house the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis. Jordan Armstrong reports. Two Vancouver community centres to be used as homeless shelters in COVID-19 crisis <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6739802/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6739802/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?