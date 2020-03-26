From the archives: Cancer survivor thanks Global Edmonton for help meeting his sports hero

On March 26, 2010, Tyler Gauchier was in the fight of his life, battling cancer. His family contacted Global Sports for help to meet his hockey hero, Saku Koivu — also a cancer survivor. Thanks to the Anaheim Ducks, a meeting was arranged following a practice at Rexall Place — which Tyler says was a turning point in his cancer treatments. Ten years later, he remains cancer-free and is now going to school for Biological Sciences at NAIT. This is the original story of that meeting.