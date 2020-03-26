Global News Hour at 6 BC March 26 2020 9:39pm 01:41 Commercial break-ins increase during COVID-19 crisis With many B.C. businesses shut down by the COVID-19 crisis, police say there is a spike in commercial break-ins. Brad MacLeod on what some owners are doing to fight it. Boards go up at B.C. shops as thieves use coronavirus lockdown to cover crimes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6739742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6739742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?