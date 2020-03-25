Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 25 2020 8:30pm 01:10 Support for rural municipalities in Alberta The provincial government is working on some changes to ensure municipal councils across Alberta are still able to conduct critical business. Provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6734215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6734215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?