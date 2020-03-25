bc coronavirus March 25 2020 3:43pm 01:16 Coronavirus outbreak: Don’t toss disposable wipes into toilets The City of Kelowna says disposable wipes flushed down the toilet can wreak havoc on residential pipes and sewer systems. Coronavirus: Don’t flush disposable wipes down toilet, urges City of Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6732297/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6732297/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?