Global News Hour at 6 Calgary March 22 2020 8:01pm 01:43 33 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta brings total to 259 on Sunday There were 33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 259. Cami Kepke has the details. 33 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta brings total to 259 on Sunday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6716610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6716610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?