Global News Morning BC March 21 2020 2:37pm 04:59 Support for employees during COVID-19 pandemic With a rapidly growing number of Canadians facing uncertainty and looming layoffs, employment lawyer Jon Pinkus shares his advice on the aid and support that’s being made available. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6713164/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6713164/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?