News March 20 2020 1:30pm 03:59 Regina Woman self-Isolating after returning from Italy Cassie Schuster cut her trip to Rome short to be with her family in Regina. She is self-isolating and shares some tips to staying busy in isolation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6709927/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6709927/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?