Breaking
1 hour ago
Coronavirus: B.C. confirms 45 new cases, 13 now in hospital
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 18 2020 9:46pm
03:32
State of emergency gives new powers to B.C. government in COVID-19 pandemic
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6699943/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6699943/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
More Videos
B.C. officials enact stricter measures to save lives in COVID-19 pandemic
01:48
Covid-19 coronavirus: the psychology of pandemics
01:53
B.C. health officials declare a public health emergency over COVID-19 pandemic
04:14
B.C. health officials report 83 new cases of coronavirus, 3 new deaths
02:16
COVID-19: 8th B.C. case and Washington State declares state of emergency
02:11
COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization
02:15
Focus BC: Critical guidelines to follow during coronavirus pandemic
06:15
01:11
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Economic impact of the federal COVID-19 aid package
01:59
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Musical tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, Dr. Bonnie Henry
01:56
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Vancouver city hall expand powers to crack down on hoarding, plan to protect people in DTES
02:58
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. women perform ‘Dear Dr. Bonnie’ tribute video to province’s top doctor
29:14
Global News Hour at 6
Global News Hour at 6: Mar 17
01:55
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Impact of coronavirus on B.C. tourism will be devastating
02:26
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. evening weather forecast: March 17
02:06
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Vancouver International Airport steps up coronavirus screening
02:42
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C.’s top doctor orders all bars, entertainment venues closed to fight COVID-19 pandemic
01:48
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. officials enact stricter measures to save lives in COVID-19 pandemic
01:54
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. addresses economic plan to weather the COVID-19 pandemic
30:27
Global News Hour at 6
Global News Hour at 6: Mar 16
01:59
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Panic buying and hoarding continue despite government assurances there will not be shortages
01:55
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Federal government closes borders to international travellers, except Americans
02:09
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. evening weather forecast: March 16
01:58
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Panic buying and hoarding continue despite B.C. government assurances of no shortages
02:12
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Police warn public about COVID-19 scams
03:05
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Some new COVID-19 cases connected to huge dental convention in Vancouver
02:53
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Vancouver International Airport named as one of four Canadian airports accepting international travellers
02:53
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Federal government closes borders to international travellers, except Americans
02:59
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Federal government promises financial help for COVID-19 victims
02:18
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Three new COVID-19 deaths in B.C., government announces drastic new measures
02:07
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. prostate cancer researchers work on cure for COVID-19
02:04
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Federal government promises financial help for COVID-19 financial victims
02:06
Global News Hour at 6 BC
COVID-19 outbreak forces widespread recreational closures across Metro Vancouver
02:54
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. evening weather forecast: March 15
01:40
Global News Hour at 6 BC
More B.C. mountain resorts suspend operations amid pandemic
01:42
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. health officials tracking impact of pandemic
01:48
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Limited screening measures at YVR
01:56
Global News Hour at 6 BC
Stopping the spread of COVID-19
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive