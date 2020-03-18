Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 18 2020 1:35am 01:41 How to keep busy while ‘social distancing’ Many Edmontonians are finding themselves with a lot of free time as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out. Morgan Black looks at some of the ways you can keep busy while still practising social distancing. How to keep busy at home in Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6693914/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6693914/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?