Crowsnest Pass Parent Link March 13 2020 8:10pm 01:48 Crowsnest Pass family service closing after 14 years Parent Link has 59 centres in Alberta – but not for much longer. Eloise Therien has the details on what will happen to the non-profit services. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6676030/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6676030/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?