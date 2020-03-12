Menu
Live Event
3 minutes ago
B.C. health officials provide 3:30 p.m. PT update on COVID-19 response
20/20
March 12 2020 11:31pm
26:40
Global Okanagan News at 5, March 12, 2020
Global Okanagan News at 5:00, Thursday, March 12, 2020
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6670620/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6670620/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
02:58
20/20
Global Okanagan Weather, Thursday, March 12, 2020
13:49
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5:30, Sunday, March 8, 2020
11:20
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5:30, Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:57
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5:30, Sunday, February 16, 2020
11:11
20/20
Global News at 5:30, Saturday, February 15, 2020
12:13
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5:30, February 9, 2020
11:23
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5:30, January 26, 2020
10:12
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5:30 January 19, 2020
11:05
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5:30 January 18, 2020
15:13
20/20
Global Okanagan News at 5 January 17, 2020
