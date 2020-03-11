Global News at 10 Saskatoon March 11 2020 9:26pm 01:34 Calls for additional safety measures downtown The rep for businesses in downtown Saskatoon says safety has been a problem in the area for far too long — and it’s time things change. Anna McMillan has more on the call to rethink safety downtown. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6664259/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6664259/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?