Global News Morning Saskatoon March 11 2020 11:42am 02:46 U Sports women’s basketball champions U of S Huskies and the Bronze Baby Fresh off winning the U Sports women’s basketball championship, Lisa Thomaidis and Summer Masikewich join us with The Bronze Baby <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6660608/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6660608/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?