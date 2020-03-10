Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 10 2020 8:52pm 00:53 Edmonton woman living in Italy describes life under lockdown An Edmonton woman in Italy says life under a lockdown is surreal. Edmonton woman in Italy describes life in travel lockdown ‘like being in a movie’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6658635/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6658635/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?