Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 10 2020 8:06pm 01:48 Some rural Alberta schools’ futures in jeopardy Some rural schools in Alberta are on the line because of recent budget cuts. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports. Parents hope to save historic rural school facing funding cuts near Calmar <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6658443/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6658443/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?