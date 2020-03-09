Canada March 9 2020 5:21pm 02:05 N.S. Aboriginal hockey player says someone cut her hair after game An Aboriginal hockey player is speaking out about an incident during a hockey tournament in Cape Breton at the end of February. Alicia Draus reports. ‘They violated her’: Aboriginal hockey player says someone cut her hair after game in Nova Scotia <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6652390/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6652390/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?