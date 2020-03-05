Global News Morning Edmonton March 5 2020 10:54am 04:12 Hillbilly Cat Club championship and household pet cat show This coming weekend the Hillbilly Cat Club is holding its cat show for both championship and household pets. Holly Boyko and Evelyn LeClair share details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6635641/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6635641/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?