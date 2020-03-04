Global News at 6 Halifax March 4 2020 4:17pm 01:47 Emergency health services now have new technology that will save lives When a call comes into 911 for a cardiac arrest, the dispatched now has the technology to alert the caller to the closest available public AED device. Jesse Thomas has more. New software identifies location of nearest AED during 911 calls <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6631725/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6631725/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?