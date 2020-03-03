Blood Trive March 3 2020 7:56pm 01:34 Blood Tribe man sentenced in manslaughter cased A trial was supposed to move forward this week for a man accused in the death of Rance Bear Hat. Instead, Stanley Troy Big Sorrel Horse has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Quinn Campbell explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6627287/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6627287/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?