Weather March 3 2020 3:11pm 00:50 Alberta elements just right to create natural ‘snowballs’ Several factors came together just right, resulting in snowballs formed by Mother Nature. This video was taken near Thorsby, Alta. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6625386/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6625386/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?