Crime February 26 2020 6:56pm 01:39 Former Surrey realtor accused of West Kelowna murder wants to withdraw guilty plea The Lower Mainland senior accused of killing a woman at a West Kelowna hotel is hoping to withdraw his guilty plea one day after admitting to second-degree murder. Accused killer wants to take back guilty plea in connection with West Kelowna murder