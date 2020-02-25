Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 25 2020 8:10pm 01:44 Alberta tables bill to stop protestors blocking infrastructure In light of the rail blockades, the Alberta government tabled a bill Tuesday that would give it the power to stop protestors in their tracks. Tom Vernon explains. Alberta legislature resumes with focus on jobs and blockade bill <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6596490/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6596490/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?