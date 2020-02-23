Science February 23 2020 2:22pm 03:51 Alberta brothers set to jet off to NASA Space Camp Two brothers from Bonnyville are getting ready for an experience that’s out of this world. They each received a full scholarship to Nasa’s Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama this summer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6585933/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6585933/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?