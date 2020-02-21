Global News Morning Edmonton February 21 2020 10:50am 04:09 Alberta Ballet presents ‘Unleashed’ Alberta Ballet artistic director Jean Grand-Maitre talks about the upcoming “Unleashed” presentation, which is billed as a performance showcasing the diverse talent of the company’s 28 dancers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6579611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6579611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?