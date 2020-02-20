Business February 20 2020 7:25am 06:03 Angie Stoker Lake Echo, NS native, Angie Stoker, has had a record-breaking career in the direct sales industry and will be a presenter at the East Coast Women’s Show happening in Halifax this weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6573021/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6573021/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?