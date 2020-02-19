Blood Tribe February 19 2020 7:20pm 01:53 New shuttle connects Blood Tribe residents to Lethbridge A new shuttle launched earlier this week, providing residents of Standoff, Alta., with a safe and reasonably priced way to get to Lethbridge. Emily Olsen has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6571649/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6571649/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?