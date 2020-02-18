Canada February 18 2020 4:28pm 02:12 N.S. tables largest single-year capital plan The Nova Scotia government is ramping up its capital spending to more than $1 billion. Jesse Thomas reports. N.S. tables largest single-year capital plan at just over $1 billion <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6565434/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6565434/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?