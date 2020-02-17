Canada February 17 2020 8:08pm 02:29 Dash cam video captures dangerous near-miss on Alberta’s Highway 2 Dash cam video captured a dangerous close call on Highway 2 in Alberta. As Christa Dao reports, the driver was in the wrong lane with the headlights off. Near-miss on QE2 near Red Deer leaves Calgary driver shaken, relieved <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6561882/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6561882/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?