Hockey February 14 2020 6:32pm 02:17 Rocket Report Injury Update According to the Kelowna Rockets, the team has lost 117 man-games to injury or illness this season. Rocket Report: Kelowna fights through run of ‘serious injuries’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6554407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6554407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?