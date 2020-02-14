Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 14 2020 12:00am 02:32 Alberta researchers seek volunteers for new study to learn about how we fight illness Researchers at the University of Alberta are looking for volunteers to eat free food for a month to learn more about how we fight illness. Su-Ling Goh explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6550185/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6550185/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?