Why voter consent is not necessary this time around as West Kelowna council considers borrowing millions of dollars for a new city hall

It was shot down by the public a few years ago but now West Kelowna council is once again exploring the idea of building a new city hall. The mayor says the current space that serves as city hall was never intended to be a permanent location and it’s not meeting the needs of a growing community. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, it’s still in the very early stages but unlike before, the city does not need voter consent this time around to get the process moving forward.