Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 7 2020 9:45pm 01:52 Residential blading to get underway in Edmonton Some Edmontonians will be happy to hear the city is now planning for residential blading to begin next week. Nicole Stillger reports. Edmonton to start residential blading on Monday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6524646/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6524646/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?