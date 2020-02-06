Abo February 6 2020 6:37pm 02:02 Lomond residents voice concerns over proposed wind farm A proposed wind farm project in Lomond, Alta. is hitting some roadblocks. Pople opposed to the project say they were not properly consulted, and as Emily Olsen reports, they want to know why. Proposed wind farm prompts concern from residents of Lomond, Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6518498/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6518498/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?