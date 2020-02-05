Charges are being considered against a male youth after serious threats prompted Kelowna Christian School to go into lockdown mode for much of the day
A Kelowna youth is facing possible charges of uttering threats and public mischief tonight after a tense and stressful day for hundreds of students and their parents. Kelowna Christian School was in lockdown for much of the school day today after serious threats were made against students and staff. The ordeal started shortly after students arrived at school and ended in the afternoon with an arrest of a suspect. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.