bchl February 4 2020 6:15pm 02:13 West Kelowna Warriors 2020 Playoff Preview The West Kelowna Warriors are trying to build for the future while still remaining competitive this year for the BCHL playoffs. Under new ownership, West Kelowna Warriors turning corner after rough start to season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6507261/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6507261/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?