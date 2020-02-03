News February 3 2020 8:39pm 02:13 Residents of evacuated Vernon townhouses return home after landslide Roughly half-a-dozen residents of the Vue townhouse complex on Middleton Mountain, in Vernon, were forced from their homes on Saturday afternoon by a small landslide. Residents of evacuated Vernon townhouses return home following small landslide <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6502526/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6502526/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?