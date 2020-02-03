Classic Fadeout February 3 2020 7:49am 06:15 The Stanfields return with new record and album release show We chat with Jon Landry of The Stanfields about the inspiration about their new record Classic Fadeout. The band is getting set for an album release show on February 8th at The Marquee. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6498503/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6498503/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?