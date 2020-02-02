Global News at 6 Halifax February 2 2020 6:04pm 01:53 10th annual Shivering Songs Festival draws record crowds More than 2,200 people were drawn to the Fredericton festival, which is meant to help break up the long and monotonous months at the start of the year. Megan Yamoah has more. 2020 Shivering Songs Festival draws record crowd <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6497412/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6497412/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?