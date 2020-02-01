Edmonton LRT February 1 2020 8:27pm 01:31 Edmonton LRT operator sings to passengers An Edmonton LRT operator burst into song over the intercom as a way to celebrate his retirement. Sarah Komadina has more. Edmonton LRT operator sings to passengers to celebrate his retirement <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6495473/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6495473/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?