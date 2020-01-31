1947 Vernon January 31 2020 8:31pm 01:28 Vernon Girls Trumpet Bands tunes up after 11 year hiatus The Vernon Girls Trumpet band, an institution in the Okanagan is returning to the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade in honour of its 60th anniversary. Vernon Girls Trumpet Band dusts off instruments after 11-year hiatus <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492730/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492730/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?