Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 31 2020 7:59pm 01:37 App incorporates lower speed limits in Edmonton commute estimates Edmonton city council wants to see zero traffic fatalities and thinks one way to do that could be by lowering speed limits. Sarah Komadina has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?