Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 31 2020 7:50pm 01:56 Calgary-based animal rescue group opening new facility in Edmonton After years of planning, a Calgary-based animal rescue group is opening a new facility for pets in Edmonton. Sarah Ryan takes us inside. New animal rescue and adoption facility to open in Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?