Edmonton LRT January 30 2020 8:34pm 01:11 Construction milestone for Tawatinâ Bridge on southeast Valley Line LRT Some major progress for the Valley Line LRT construction. As Nicole Stillger explains, crews have officially installed the first cable used to stabilize the line’s bridge. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6487170/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6487170/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?