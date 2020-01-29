Global News at 6 Halifax January 29 2020 10:44pm 01:45 Halifax residents riled over Bayers Road priority public transit plan The project will improve access for buses on Bayers Road, but decrease street access for some residents in the Westmount subdivision. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more. Westmount residents riled over Bayers Road priority public transit plan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6481815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6481815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?